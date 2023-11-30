Skip Navigation
Title: NAEP High School Transcript Study 2019 Restricted-Use (RU) Datasets
Description:

The restricted-use datasets for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) High School Transcript Study (HSTS) 2019 include ASCII-formatted data files, record layouts, SAS- and SPSS-formatted databases, codebooks, and SAS and SPSS programs. The NAEP High School Transcript Study analyzes transcripts from a national sample of U.S. public and private school graduates who also took the 2019 NAEP 12th grade assessments in mathematics and science. The study provides valuable information about coursetaking patterns disaggregated by demographic characteristics and the relationship between NAEP scale scores and various graduate characteristics.

Explore the NAEP HSTS 2019 User’s Guide and Technical Report (NCES 2023077).

Online Availability:
Cover Date: November 2023
Web Release: November 30, 2023
Publication #: NCES 2023076
Restricted Data Licenses
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)
Keywords:
Elementary Education
Mathematics/Science Education
NAEP
Performance
Secondary Education
Transcript
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Linda Hamilton.
 
