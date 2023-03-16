|Title:
|Overview of the Middle Grades Longitudinal Study of 2017–18 (MGLS:2017): Technical Report
|This technical report provides general information about the study and the data files and technical documentation that are available. Information was collected from students, their parents or guardians, their teachers, and their school administrators. The data collection included direct and indirect assessments of middle grades students’ mathematics, reading, and executive function, as well as indirect assessments of socioemotional development in 2018 and again in 2020. MGLS:2017 field staff provided additional information about the school environment through an observational checklist.
|March 2023
|March 16, 2023
|NCES 2023055
|NCES
|IES
|Russell, S.L., and Zhang, Y.
|First Look / ED TAB
|
Middle Grades Longitudinal Study of 2017–18 (MGLS:2017)
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Carolyn Grim.