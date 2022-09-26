Skip Navigation
Title:  Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) County-level Estimation for Age and Education Groups Methodology Report
Description: This is the third methodology report on Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) Small Area Estimation (SAE) published by the National Center for Education Statistics in PIAAC Cycle I. The first report was written to describe the methodology used for the purpose of creating model-based estimates of average scores and high, middle, and low proficiency levels of adult skills for all states and counties in the U.S. The second report described the statistical models to produce the same types of estimates for state-level age and education groups. This report describes the methodology used to produce the county-level estimates by age and education groups.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: September 2022
Web Release: September 26, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2023004
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Adult Literacy and Lifeskills (ALL)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Keywords:
Adult Education
Adult Literacy
Education Demographics
Mathematics
States
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.
 
 
