Description:

This is the third methodology report on Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) Small Area Estimation (SAE) published by the National Center for Education Statistics in PIAAC Cycle I. The first report was written to describe the methodology used for the purpose of creating model-based estimates of average scores and high, middle, and low proficiency levels of adult skills for all states and counties in the U.S. The second report described the statistical models to produce the same types of estimates for state-level age and education groups. This report describes the methodology used to produce the county-level estimates by age and education groups.