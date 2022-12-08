|Title:
|Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary School Districts: FY 20
This publication includes tables with data on public elementary and secondary education revenues and expenditures at the local education agency (LEA) or school district level for fiscal year (FY) 2020. Specifically, the tables include finance data on the following topics:
Cover Date:
|December 2022
|December 8, 2022
|NCES 2022303
|NCES
|IES
|Cornman, S.Q., Ampadu, O., Hanak, K., and Wheeler, S.
|Financial Tables Report
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Expenditures
For questions about the content of this Financial Tables Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
Stephen Cornman.