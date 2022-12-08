Description:

This publication includes tables with data on public elementary and secondary education revenues and expenditures at the local education agency (LEA) or school district level for fiscal year (FY) 2020. Specifically, the tables include finance data on the following topics: Current expenditure totals and current expenditure per pupil amounts by state as well as for the 100 largest LEAs;

Federal, state, and local revenues for the 100 largest LEAs;

Median revenues per pupil and median current expenditures per pupil by geographic region and locale;

Current expenditure totals and current expenditure per pupil amounts by activity (e.g., instruction, support services) and specific expenditure (e.g., salaries and wages, employee benefits), by state and for the two largest LEAs in each state;

Federal revenues received by LEAs, by program and state;

Local revenues by source, by state; and

Capital outlay expenditures by state.