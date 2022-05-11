Skip Navigation
Title:  Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 20
The finance tables and figures introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2020. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data:

  • revenue and expenditure totals;
  • revenues by source;
  • expenditures by function and object;
  • current expenditures; and
  • current expenditures per pupil.
Cover Date: May 2022
Web Release: May 11, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022301
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: Financial Tables Report
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Economics
Expenditures
Finance
Funding Formulas
Revenues
Salaries
Title I
Questions: For questions about the content of this Financial Tables Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
 
 
