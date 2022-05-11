|Title:
|Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 20
|Description:
|
The finance tables and figures introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2020. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data:
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|May 2022
|Web Release:
|May 11, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022301
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Cornman, S.Q., Phillips, J.J., Howell, M.R., and Zhou, L. (2022)
|Type of Product:
|Financial Tables Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Financial Tables Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.