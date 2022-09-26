|Title:
|Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:16/20): A First Look at the 2020 Experiences of 2015–16 College Graduates During the COVID-19 Pandemic
|Description:
|This report describes the experiences of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree earners during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 4 years after graduation. Findings include professional and personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal student loan repayment, employment status and characteristics, changes to work arrangements, and unemployment compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|September 2022
|Web Release:
|September 26, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022251
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Erin Thomsen, Shauna Yates, Mihaela Henderson, Mary Drummond, Jennifer Cooney (RTI International)
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.