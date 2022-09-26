Skip Navigation
Title:  Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:16/20): A First Look at the 2020 Experiences of 2015–16 College Graduates During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Description: This report describes the experiences of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree earners during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 4 years after graduation. Findings include professional and personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal student loan repayment, employment status and characteristics, changes to work arrangements, and unemployment compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: September 2022
Web Release: September 26, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022251
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
Keywords:
Bachelor's Degrees
Cost of Higher Education
Debt Burden
Employment
Graduate Education
Labor Force Experiences
Labor Market Outcomes
Longitudinal Studies
Postsecondary Education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
