Title: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:16/20): A First Look at the 2020 Experiences of 2015–16 College Graduates During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Description: This report describes the experiences of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree earners during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 4 years after graduation. Findings include professional and personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal student loan repayment, employment status and characteristics, changes to work arrangements, and unemployment compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cover Date: September 2022

Web Release: September 26, 2022

Publication # : NCES 2022251



Authors: Erin Thomsen, Shauna Yates, Mihaela Henderson, Mary Drummond, Jennifer Cooney (RTI International)

Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB