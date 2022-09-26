Skip Navigation
Title:  Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:16/20): A First Look at the 2020 Employment and Education Experiences of 2015–16 College Graduates
Description: This report describes outcomes of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree earners 4 years after graduation. Outcomes include enrollment and employment status, federal student loan debt and repayment, earnings and other job characteristics, financial well-being, and teaching status.
Cover Date: September 2022
Web Release: September 26, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022241
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
Bachelor's Degrees
Cost of Higher Education
Debt Burden
Employment
Graduate Education
Graduate Students
Higher Education
Labor Force Experiences
Labor Market Outcomes
Longitudinal Studies
Postsecondary Education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Teachers
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
