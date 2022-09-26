Title: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:16/20): A First Look at the 2020 Employment and Education Experiences of 2015–16 College Graduates

Description: This report describes outcomes of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree earners 4 years after graduation. Outcomes include enrollment and employment status, federal student loan debt and repayment, earnings and other job characteristics, financial well-being, and teaching status.

Cover Date: September 2022

Web Release: September 26, 2022

Publication # : NCES 2022241



Authors: Mihaela Henderson, Mary Drummond, Erin Thomsen, Shauna Yates, Jennifer Cooney (RTI International)

Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB