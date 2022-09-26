|Title:
|Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:16/20): A First Look at the 2020 Employment and Education Experiences of 2015–16 College Graduates
|Description:
|This report describes outcomes of 2015–16 bachelor’s degree earners 4 years after graduation. Outcomes include enrollment and employment status, federal student loan debt and repayment, earnings and other job characteristics, financial well-being, and teaching status.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|September 2022
|Web Release:
|September 26, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022241
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Mihaela Henderson, Mary Drummond, Erin Thomsen, Shauna Yates, Jennifer Cooney (RTI International)
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
|Keywords:
|
Bachelor's Degrees
Cost of Higher Education
Debt Burden
Employment
Graduate Education
Graduate Students
Higher Education
• cost ofLabor Force Experiences
Labor Market Outcomes
Longitudinal Studies
Postsecondary Education
• outcomesSTEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Teachers
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.