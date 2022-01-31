|Title:
|2020-21 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files
|Description:
|These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2020-21 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches. Along with the data files, four web tables summarizing select CCD data elements including the number and status of schools and local education agencies as well as several CCD indicators, by state are also available to users.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|January 2022
|Web Release:
|January 31, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022152
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Chen-Su Chen
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
Common Core of Data (CCD)
|Keywords:
Enrollment
|Questions:
