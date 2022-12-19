Skip Navigation
Title:  Enrollment and Employees in Postsecondary Institutions, Fall 2021; and Financial Statistics and Academic Libraries, Fiscal Year 2021 (Provisional Data)
Description: This provisional set of web tables presents data findings from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) spring 2022 data collection. The spring 2022 collection includes four survey components: Enrollment for fall 2021; Finance for fiscal year 2021; data on employees in postsecondary education for Fall 2021; and data for Academic Libraries for fiscal year 2021.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2022
Web Release: December 19, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022130
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Keywords:
Enrollment
Finance
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
