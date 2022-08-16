Description:

These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2021-22 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels as of October 1, 2021. This CCD release includes preliminary Directory (version 0b), CCD School (version 0a), and Student Membership (version 0a) data. The version 0b preliminary Directory data in this release reflect updates made after the February 28, 2022 submission deadline and replace the 0a version Directory data released on May 11, 2022. The CCD School and Student Membership data in this release largely represent the data submitted by the state education agencies as of the April 29, 2022 file submission due date and include detailed data (i.e., student counts by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex) at the SEA level and total membership minus adult education at the district and school levels. Washington was not able to submit Student Membership data as of the submission deadline. While the preliminary files have been reviewed to verify that the counts are within expected ranges, the data in this release has not yet undergone the full data quality review process and may contain errors that have not yet been resolved. They are meant to provide data users with a timely data release. Due to the preliminary nature of the data, users should analyze the data with caution.