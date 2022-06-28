|Title:
|Report on Indicators of School Crime and Safety: 2021
|A joint effort by the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Justice Statistics, this annual report examines crime occurring in schools and colleges. This report presents data on crime at school from the perspectives of students, teachers, principals, and the general population from an array of sources—the National Crime Victimization Survey, the School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey, the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, the School Survey on Crime and Safety, the National Teacher and Principal Survey, EDFacts, and the Campus Safety and Security Survey. The report covers topics such as victimization, bullying, school conditions, fights, weapons, the presence of security staff at school, availability and student use of drugs and alcohol, student perceptions of personal safety at school, and criminal incidents at postsecondary institutions.
|June 2022
|June 28, 2022
|NCES 2022092
|NCES
|Irwin, Veronique; Wang, Ke; Cui, Jiashan; and Thompson, Alexandra.
|Compendium
Annual Reports and Information Staff (Annual Reports)
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Fast Response Survey System (FRSS)
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)
Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS)
For questions about the content of this Compendium, please contact:
Veronique Irwin.