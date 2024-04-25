Description:

This commemorative guide provides an overview of the history and use of federal education statistics that have been collected and reported by the federal education statistics agency (now the National Center for Education Statistics) since 1868. The “statistical profiles” in this report use updated historical trend data from 120 Years of American Education: A Statistical Portrait to offer an in-depth look at what each statistic measures, how it has been collected over the years, and what the data reveal about the statistic. First published with nine statistical profiles in November 2022, the report was updated in April 2024 to include additional content. Examples of statistics covered in the report include elementary and secondary student enrollment and achievement; high school graduates and graduation rates, and postsecondary student costs, degrees conferred, and finances. Readers can browse these profiles online and download PDFs of individual profiles.