Title:  Use of Supports among Students with Disabilities and Special Needs in College
Description: This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Students answered surveys between 2009 and 2016. This Data Point investigates whether students informed colleges of their disabilities or special needs and who received accommodations for them. It also describes whether students used academic support services, sought help, or enrolled in remedial courses during college.
Cover Date: April 2022
Web Release: April 26, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022071
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
High School
Higher Education
Longitudinal Studies
Secondary Education
Students
Students with Disabilities
Elise Christopher.
 
 
