Description:

This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Students answered surveys between 2009 and 2016. This Data Point investigates whether students informed colleges of their disabilities or special needs and who received accommodations for them. It also describes whether students used academic support services, sought help, or enrolled in remedial courses during college.