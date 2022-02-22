Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS): U.S. ICILS 2018 Technical Report and User’s Guide
Description: The U.S. ICILS 2018 Technical Report and User’s Guide provides an overview of the design and implementation of ICILS 2018 in the United States.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: February 2022
Web Release: February 22, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022065
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS)
Keywords:
Access to Computers
Assessment
Computer and Internet Use
Information Technology
International Comparisons
Technology and Engineering Literacy
Questions: For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Linda Hamilton.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences