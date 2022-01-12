Skip Navigation
Title:  College affordability views and college enrollment
Description: This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. The Data Point shows differences in college enrollment and employment by views on college affordability when in high school.
Cover Date: January 2022
Web Release: January 12, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022057
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Cost of Higher Education
High School
Higher Education
Longitudinal Studies
Secondary Education
