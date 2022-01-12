|Title:
|College affordability views and college enrollment
|This Data Point uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. The Data Point shows differences in college enrollment and employment by views on college affordability when in high school.
|January 2022
|January 12, 2022
|NCES 2022057
|NCES
|Freeman, Brian; Wilson, Sandra
|Data Point
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Cost of Higher Education
High School
• cost ofLongitudinal Studies
Secondary Education
