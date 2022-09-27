|Title:
|Early postsecondary education and work outcome differences by high school credential type
|Description:
|This Statistics in Brief uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Follow-up surveys were filled out by the cohort in 2012, 2013, and 2016. This report uses data of high school graduates’ transcripts, collected in 2013, and their postsecondary transcripts, collected in 2017-18. The analysis is based on about 17,300 HSLS:09 ninth-graders who participated in the second follow-up or for whom student records or transcripts were collected. This report shows differences in postsecondary enrollment and employment outcomes from those who earned traditional high school diplomas, and those who had not completed high school as of 3 years later.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|September 2022
|Web Release:
|September 27, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022053
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Christopher, Elise M; Daniel, Bruce
|Type of Product:
|Statistics in Brief
|Survey/Program Areas:
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
|Keywords:
Dropout Rates
Dropout Rates (High School)
Employment
High School Graduates
Labor Force Experiences
Longitudinal Studies
Secondary Education
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Elise Christopher.