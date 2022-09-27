Description:

This Statistics in Brief uses data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09), a national study of more than 23,000 ninth-graders in 2009. Follow-up surveys were filled out by the cohort in 2012, 2013, and 2016. This report uses data of high school graduates’ transcripts, collected in 2013, and their postsecondary transcripts, collected in 2017-18. The analysis is based on about 17,300 HSLS:09 ninth-graders who participated in the second follow-up or for whom student records or transcripts were collected. This report shows differences in postsecondary enrollment and employment outcomes from those who earned traditional high school diplomas, and those who had not completed high school as of 3 years later.