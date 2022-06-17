|Title:
|Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) State-level Estimation for Age and Education Groups Methodology Report
|Description:
|This is the second methodology report on Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) Small Area Estimation (SAE) published by the National Center for Education Statistics in PIAAC Cycle I. The first report was written to describe the methodology used for the purpose of creating model-based estimates of average scores and high, middle, and low proficiency levels of adult skills for all states and counties in the U.S. This report further describes the statistical models to produce the same types of estimates for state-level age and education groups.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|June 2022
|Web Release:
|June 17, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022050
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Jianzhu Li Tom Krenzke Weijia Ren Leyla Mohadjer Robert Fay Andreea Erciulescu
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Adult Literacy and Lifeskills (ALL)
International Activities Program (IAP)
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
|Keywords:
|
Adult Education
Adult Literacy
Mathematics
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.