Title:  U.S. Technical Report and User Guide for the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
Description: The U.S. TIMSS 2019 Technical Report and User’s Guide provides an overview of the design and implementation of TIMSS 2019 in the United States and includes guidance for researchers using the U.S. datasets.

This information is meant to supplement the IEA’s TIMSS 2019 Technical Report and TIMSS 2019 User Guide by describing those aspects of TIMSS 2019 that are unique to the United States including information on merging the U.S. public- and restricted-use student, teacher, and school data files with the U.S. data files in the international database.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: October 2022
Web Release: October 17, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022049
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)
Keywords:
Data Use
Eighth-Graders
Fourth-Graders
International Comparisons
Large Scale Assessment
Research Design
Research Methodology
Questions: For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Lydia Malley.
 
 
