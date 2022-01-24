Skip Navigation
Title:  National Household Education Surveys Program of 2019: Qualitative Study of Nonresponding Addresses
Description: This report documents the methods and findings of a qualitative study of nonrespondent addresses to the 2019 administration of the National Household Education Surveys Program (NHES:2019). The study included two components: (1) 85 in-depth, qualitative interviews and (2) 760 address observations. The overarching goal was to better understand the drivers of nonresponse to the NHES and to provide additional, actionable information on how to combat this growing problem.
Cover Date: January 2022
Web Release: January 24, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022043
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: User's Manual/Data File Documentation
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Data Collection
Statistical Standards and Methodology
Andrew Zukerberg.
 
 
