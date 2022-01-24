Description:

This report documents the methods and findings of a qualitative study of nonrespondent addresses to the 2019 administration of the National Household Education Surveys Program (NHES:2019). The study included two components: (1) 85 in-depth, qualitative interviews and (2) 760 address observations. The overarching goal was to better understand the drivers of nonresponse to the NHES and to provide additional, actionable information on how to combat this growing problem.