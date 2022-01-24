|Title:
|National Household Education Surveys Program of 2019: Qualitative Study of Nonresponding Addresses
|This report documents the methods and findings of a qualitative study of nonrespondent addresses to the 2019 administration of the National Household Education Surveys Program (NHES:2019). The study included two components: (1) 85 in-depth, qualitative interviews and (2) 760 address observations. The overarching goal was to better understand the drivers of nonresponse to the NHES and to provide additional, actionable information on how to combat this growing problem.
|January 2022
|January 24, 2022
|January 20, 2022
|NCES 2022043
|NCES
|Rebecca Medway Melissa Scardaville Chris Paek Paula Dias Ashley Kaiser Mahi Megra Scott Pulizzi
|User's Manual/Data File Documentation
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Andrew Zukerberg.