Title:  Split-Sample Administration of the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey
Description: The 2019 School Crime Supplement (SCS) included a randomized split-half experiment designed to compare two versions of an updated series of questions on bullying, and to test changes in wording for several additional items. One of the principle comparisons of the experiment was focused on the removal of the term “bullying” from the bullying series of items on the questionnaire. This report outlines the development, methodology, and results of the split-sample administration of the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey.
Cover Date: September 2022
Web Release: September 14, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022033
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)
Crime (see also Violence and Safety)
Public Schools
Research Methodology
Safety in Schools
Statistical Standards and Methodology
Violence
Deanne Swan.
 
 
