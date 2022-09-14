|Title:
|Split-Sample Administration of the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey
|Description:
|The 2019 School Crime Supplement (SCS) included a randomized split-half experiment designed to compare two versions of an updated series of questions on bullying, and to test changes in wording for several additional items. One of the principle comparisons of the experiment was focused on the removal of the term “bullying” from the bullying series of items on the questionnaire. This report outlines the development, methodology, and results of the split-sample administration of the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|September 2022
|Web Release:
|September 14, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022033
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|E. Burns, E. Zolnick, C. Yanez, R. Mann
|Type of Product:
|Technical/Methodological Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS)
|Questions:
For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Deanne Swan.