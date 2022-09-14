Description:

The 2019 School Crime Supplement (SCS) included a randomized split-half experiment designed to compare two versions of an updated series of questions on bullying, and to test changes in wording for several additional items. One of the principle comparisons of the experiment was focused on the removal of the term “bullying” from the bullying series of items on the questionnaire. This report outlines the development, methodology, and results of the split-sample administration of the 2019 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey.