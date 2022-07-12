|Title:
|Crime, Violence, Discipline, and Safety in U.S. Public Schools in 2019-20: Findings from the School Survey on Crime and Safety
|The National Center for Education Statistics collects data on crime and violence in U.S. public schools through the School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS). This First Look report presents findings from the 2019–20 SSOCS data collection.
|July 2022
|July 12, 2022
|NCES 2022029
|NCES
|Ke Wang, Jana Kemp, Riley Burr
|First Look / ED TAB
Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Deanne Swan.