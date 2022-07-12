Skip Navigation
Title:  Crime, Violence, Discipline, and Safety in U.S. Public Schools in 2019-20: Findings from the School Survey on Crime and Safety
Description: The National Center for Education Statistics collects data on crime and violence in U.S. public schools through the School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS). This First Look report presents findings from the 2019–20 SSOCS data collection.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: July 2022
Web Release: July 12, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022029
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Keywords:
Climate of Schools
Crime (see also Violence and Safety)
Public Schools
Safety in Schools
Schools
Violence
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Deanne Swan.
 
 
