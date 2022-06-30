Skip Navigation
Title:  Qualifications of Public School Mathematics and Computer Science Teachers in 2017‒18
Description: This report examines the education and certification qualifications of public school mathematics/computer science teachers by selected school characteristics during school year 2017–18. Data are reported separately for teachers of high school and middle school grades.
Cover Date: June 2022
Web Release: June 30, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022026
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Public Schools
Staff
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Teachers
Julia Merlin.
 
 
