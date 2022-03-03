|Title:
|Teachers of Hispanic or Latino Origin: Background and School Settings in 2017‒18
|Description:
|This Data Point examines the background and school settings of teachers of Hispanic or Latino origin in public and private schools in the United States in school year 2017–18, by selected school and teacher characteristics.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|March 2022
|Web Release:
|March 3, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022025
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Soheyla Taie and Laurie Lewis, Westat.
|Type of Product:
|Research Report
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|
Minorities
Race/Ethnicity
Teachers
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Research Report, please contact:
Julia Merlin.