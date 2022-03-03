Skip Navigation
Title:  Teachers of Hispanic or Latino Origin: Background and School Settings in 2017‒18
Description: This Data Point examines the background and school settings of teachers of Hispanic or Latino origin in public and private schools in the United States in school year 2017–18, by selected school and teacher characteristics.
Cover Date: March 2022
Web Release: March 3, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022025
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Research Report
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Minorities
Race/Ethnicity
Teachers
Julia Merlin.
 
 
