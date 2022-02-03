Skip Navigation
Title:  Black or African American Teachers: Background and School Settings in 2017-18
Description: This Data Point examines the background and school settings of Black or African-American teachers in public and private schools in the Unites States in school year 2017–18, by selected school and teacher characteristics.
Cover Date: February 2022
Web Release: February 3, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022024
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Race/Ethnicity
Teachers
Julia Merlin.
 
 
