|Title:
|Black or African American Teachers: Background and School Settings in 2017-18
|Description:
|This Data Point examines the background and school settings of Black or African-American teachers in public and private schools in the Unites States in school year 2017–18, by selected school and teacher characteristics.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|February 2022
|Web Release:
|February 3, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022024
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Soheyla Taie and Laurie Lewis, Westat
|Type of Product:
|Data Point
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.