Title:  Private School Universe Survey (PSS): Public-Use Data File User’s Manual for School Year 2019–208
Description: User's Manual for the 2019-20 PSS public-use data file, including code book.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: January 2022
Web Release: January 27, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022021
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: User's Manual/Data File Documentation
Survey/Program Areas: Private School Survey (PSS)
Keywords:
Enrollment
Graduation Rates, High School
Private Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Stephen P. Broughman.
 
 
