|Title:
|Private School Universe Survey (PSS): Public-Use Data File User’s Manual for School Year 2019–208
|Description:
|User's Manual for the 2019-20 PSS public-use data file, including code book.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|January 2022
|Web Release:
|January 27, 2022
|Publication #:
|NCES 2022021
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Stephen Broughman, Brian Kincel, and Jennifer Peterson
|Type of Product:
|User's Manual/Data File Documentation
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Private School Survey (PSS)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Stephen P. Broughman.