Description:

The National Adult Literacy Survey (NALS) was a national study that collected background demographic and skills information about U.S. adults in households and in prison. The NALS 1992 restricted-use files (RUF) with rescaled literacy scores contain individual unit data including both responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment from the NALS data collection, completed in 1992. The file contains rescaled plausible values for literacy and some trend background questionnaire items to allow for trend analysis with the U.S. Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) data. The RUF with rescaled scores can be accessed through a restricted use license agreement with the National Center for Education Statistics.