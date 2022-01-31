|Title:
|National Adult Literacy Survey (NALS) 1992 Restricted Use File (RUF) with Rescaled Literacy Scores for Trend with the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) – Household and Prison
|The National Adult Literacy Survey (NALS) was a national study that collected background demographic and skills information about U.S. adults in households and in prison. The NALS 1992 restricted-use files (RUF) with rescaled literacy scores contain individual unit data including both responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment from the NALS data collection, completed in 1992. The file contains rescaled plausible values for literacy and some trend background questionnaire items to allow for trend analysis with the U.S. Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) data. The RUF with rescaled scores can be accessed through a restricted use license agreement with the National Center for Education Statistics.
|January 2022
|January 31, 2022
|January 31, 2022
|NCES 2022008
Restricted Data Licenses
|NCES
|IES
|Mary E Hanly
|Data File
National Assessments of Adult Literacy (NAAL)
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Holly Xie.