Title:  International Comparisons of Adult Literacy and Numeracy Skills Over Time, NCES 2022-005
Description: This Data Point summarizes trends in adult literacy and numeracy skills since the 1990s for countries that participated in all three international adult literacy studies over the past three decades: Canada, Hungary, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States. These studies are the International Adult Literacy Survey (IALS), conducted in 1994-98; the Adult Literacy and Lifeskills Survey (ALL), conducted in 2003-08; and the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), conducted in 2012-17.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: December 2021
Web Release: December 10, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2022005
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Keywords:
Adult Education
Adult Literacy
For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Holly Xie.
 
 
