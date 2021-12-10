Description:

This Data Point summarizes trends in adult literacy and numeracy skills since the 1990s for countries that participated in all three international adult literacy studies over the past three decades: Canada, Hungary, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United States. These studies are the International Adult Literacy Survey (IALS), conducted in 1994-98; the Adult Literacy and Lifeskills Survey (ALL), conducted in 2003-08; and the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), conducted in 2012-17.