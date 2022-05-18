Skip Navigation
Title:  U.S. Adults With Low Literacy and Numeracy Skills: 2012/14 to 2017
Description: This Data Point examines the U.S. adult population with low levels of English literacy and numeracy at two points in time—in the years 2012/2014 and 2017—using the data from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC). PIAAC is a large-scale international study of working-age adults (ages 16–65).
Cover Date: May 2022
Web Release: May 18, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022004
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Adult Literacy
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Holly Xie.
 
 
