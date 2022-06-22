Skip Navigation
Title:  National Household Education Surveys Program of 2019: Methodological Experiments Report
Description: This report presents the methods and findings of the methodological experiments that were included in the 2019 administration of the National Household Education Surveys Program. These experiments were organized around three key themes: (1) better understanding how the offered response modes affect response rates; (2) increasing response by web; and (3) increasing response from specific demographic subgroups.
Cover Date: June 2022
Web Release: June 22, 2022
Publication #: NCES 2022001
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Technical/Methodological Report
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Data Collection
Incentive
Research Methodology
Response Rates
Michelle McNamara.
 
 
