|National Household Education Surveys Program of 2019: Methodological Experiments Report
|This report presents the methods and findings of the methodological experiments that were included in the 2019 administration of the National Household Education Surveys Program. These experiments were organized around three key themes: (1) better understanding how the offered response modes affect response rates; (2) increasing response by web; and (3) increasing response from specific demographic subgroups.
|June 2022
|June 22, 2022
|NCES 2022001
|NCES
|Medway, R., Megra, M., Jackson, M., Padgett, Z., and Battle, D.
|Technical/Methodological Report
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
For questions about the content of this Technical/Methodological Report, please contact:
Michelle McNamara.