|2012 Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS:12) Student Records Collection Data File Documentation: Research Data File Documentation
|This publication describes the methodology used in the 2012 Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS:12) Student Records Collection research datafile, a release of exploratory administrative data that are made available only for research on institution response and imputation methodologies. As a result of low institutional response rates, population estimates are NOT advised. Specifically, these data should NOT be used to generate population estimates or analyze the postsecondary records of this BPS cohort. This release includes student-level data for a nationally representative sample of over 35,000 first-time beginning postsecondary students who began postsecondary education during the 2011-12 academic year. Efforts, albeit unsuccessful, were made to collect student level data on enrollment, student budget, and financial aid from postsecondary education institutions attended between the 2011–12 and 2016–17 academic years.
|December 2020
|June 21, 2021
|NCES 2021524
|NCES
|IES
|Kristin Dudley Samuel Austin Caperton Nichole Smith Ritchie
|User's Manual/Data File Documentation
Beginning Postsecondary Students Longitudinal Study (BPS)
Postsecondary Education Transcript Collections (PETS)
Academic Persistence
Bachelor's Degrees
Beginning Students in Postsecondary Education
Bias Analysis
Community Colleges
Cost of Higher Education
Data Interpretation
Data Use
Degrees Earned
Distance Education
Educational Attainment
Employment
Enrollment
Higher Education
Longitudinal Studies
Persistence to Completion of Students in Higher Education
Postsecondary Education
For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
David Richards.