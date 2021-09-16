|Title:
|2017–18 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, Administrative Collection (NPSAS:18-AC): First Look at Student Financial Aid Estimates for 2017–18
|Description:
|This First Look publication provides the first results of the 2017–18 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, Administrative Collection (NPSAS:18-AC), the most comprehensive national study of student financing of postsecondary education in the United States. The study includes information for about 245,000 undergraduate students and 21,000 graduate students attending 1,900 postsecondary institutions in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. NPSAS:18-AC also provides state-level estimates for undergraduate students in 30 states. This report describes the percentages of students receiving various types of financial aid and average amounts received, by type of institution attended and institution state (for undergraduate students), and by type of institution, attendance pattern, graduate program, and income level (for graduate students).
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|September 2021
|Web Release:
|September 16, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021476
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Rachel Burns, Ruby Johnson, T. Austin Lacy, Margaux Cameron, Jordan Holley, Stephen Lew, Joanna Wu, Peter Siegel, Jennifer Wine, RTI International
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
|Keywords:
|
Finance
Graduate Students
Higher Education
Institutional Aid
Postsecondary Education
States
Student Financial Aid
Students
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.