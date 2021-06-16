Skip Navigation
Title:  2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:20): First Look at the Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Undergraduate Student Enrollment, Housing, and Finances (Preliminary Data)
Description: This First Look publication provides preliminary results of the 2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:20), with a particular focus on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected student experiences. The report includes information for about 61,000 undergraduate students attending postsecondary institutions in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Since NPSAS:20 is designed to be nationally representative, the data used in this report provide the first national estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on postsecondary students. This First Look describes pandemic disruptions to students’ enrollment, housing, and finances, as well as how institutions supported and informed students on these and other impacts.
Online Availability: PDF File
Cover Date: June 2021
Web Release: June 16, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021456
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
Keywords:
Academic Support
Enrollment
Higher Education
Online Learning
Postsecondary Education
Students
Technology
Tuition/Fees
Virtual Learning
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
