|Title:
|2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:20): First Look at the Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Undergraduate Student Enrollment, Housing, and Finances (Preliminary Data)
|Description:
|This First Look publication provides preliminary results of the 2019–20 National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS:20), with a particular focus on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected student experiences. The report includes information for about 61,000 undergraduate students attending postsecondary institutions in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Since NPSAS:20 is designed to be nationally representative, the data used in this report provide the first national estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on postsecondary students. This First Look describes pandemic disruptions to students’ enrollment, housing, and finances, as well as how institutions supported and informed students on these and other impacts.
|Online Availability:
|
|Cover Date:
|June 2021
|Web Release:
|June 16, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021456
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Margaux Cameron, T. Austin Lacy, Peter Siegel, Joanna Wu, Ashley Wilson, Ruby Johnson, Rachel Burns, Jennifer Wine, RTI International
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Postsecondary Student Aid Study (NPSAS)
|Keywords:
|
Academic Support
Enrollment
Online Learning
Postsecondary Education
Students
Virtual Learning
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.