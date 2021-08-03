Title: One Year Later: Relationship Between 2015–16 Bachelor’s Degree Recipient Enrollment in Further Education and Pell Grant Receipt

Description: This Data Point uses data from the 2016/17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B: 16/17) to examine how Pell Grants for bachelor’s degrees relate to later education.

Cover Date: August 2021

Web Release: August 3, 2021

Publication # : NCES 2021411



Authors: Catharine Warner-Griffin, AnLar and Kim Standing, Westat

Type of Product: Data Point