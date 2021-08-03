Skip Navigation
Title:  One Year Later: Relationship Between 2015–16 Bachelor’s Degree Recipient Enrollment in Further Education and Pell Grant Receipt
Description: This Data Point uses data from the 2016/17 Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study (B&B: 16/17) to examine how Pell Grants for bachelor’s degrees relate to later education.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: August 2021
Web Release: August 3, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021411
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Keywords:
Bachelor's Degrees
Financing
Graduate Education
Student Financial Aid
Students
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
