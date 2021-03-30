|Title:
|Highlights of School-Level Finance Data: Selected Findings from the School-Level Finance Survey (SLFS) School Years 2015-16 (FY 16) and 2016-17 (FY 17)
This statistical analysis report presents key findings and other data highlights from School-Level Finance Survey (SLFS) in school years 2015-16 and 2016-17. The report focuses on (1) the completeness and comparability of SLFS data and (2) how the SLFS can be utilized to evaluate differences in resource allocation (as measured by school-level expenditures) across schools, school districts, and states.
In discussing the findings, the report presents district- and state-aggregated information on school-level expenditure data collected through the SLFS, including:
The report also includes an assortment of tables and figures to support its key findings on school-level expenditures collected through the SLFS.
|March 2021
|March 30, 2021
|NCES 2021305
|NCES
|IES
|Cornman, S.Q., Ampadu, O., D’Antonio, L., Howell, M., and Wheeler, S.
|Statistical Analysis Report
Common Core of Data (CCD)
Economics
Educational Equity
Expenditures
For questions about the content of this Statistical Analysis Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.