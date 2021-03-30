Skip Navigation
Title:  Highlights of School-Level Finance Data: Selected Findings from the School-Level Finance Survey (SLFS) School Years 2015-16 (FY 16) and 2016-17 (FY 17)
Description:

This statistical analysis report presents key findings and other data highlights from School-Level Finance Survey (SLFS) in school years 2015-16 and 2016-17. The report focuses on (1) the completeness and comparability of SLFS data and (2) how the SLFS can be utilized to evaluate differences in resource allocation (as measured by school-level expenditures) across schools, school districts, and states.

In discussing the findings, the report presents district- and state-aggregated information on school-level expenditure data collected through the SLFS, including:

  • universe coverage and survey item response rates, by state;
  • comparison of SLFS finance data with comparable state-level finance data collected through the National Public Education Financial Survey (NPEFS); and
  • statistics on a wide variety of school-level expenditures (and school-level expenditures per pupil), by school characteristics such as urbanicity and school poverty indicators such as Title I eligibility.

The report also includes an assortment of tables and figures to support its key findings on school-level expenditures collected through the SLFS.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: March 2021
Web Release: March 30, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021305
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistical Analysis Report
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Economics
Educational Equity
Expenditures
Finance
Revenues
Schools
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistical Analysis Report, please contact:
Stephen Cornman.
 
 
