Title:  Revenues and Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Education: FY 19
Description:

The finance tables and figures introduce new data for national and state-level public elementary and secondary revenues and expenditures for fiscal year (FY) 2019. Specifically, the tables include the following school finance data

  • revenue and expenditure totals;
  • revenues by source;
  • expenditures by function and object;
  • current expenditures; and
  • current expenditures per pupil.
    Online Availability: PDF File
    Cover Date: June 2021
    Web Release: June 15, 2021
    Publication #: NCES 2021302
    Center/Program: NCES
    Associated Centers: IES
    Authors:
    Type of Product: Financial Tables Report
    Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
    Keywords:
    Educational Equity
    Expenditures
    Finance
    Revenues
    Questions: For questions about the content of this Financial Tables Report, please contact:
    Stephen Cornman.
     
     
