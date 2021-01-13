Skip Navigation
Title:  Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:08/18): First Look at the 2018 Employment and Educational Experiences of 2007–08 College Graduates
Description: This report describes outcomes of 2007–08 bachelor’s degree recipients in 2018, about 10 years after graduation. Outcomes include financial well-being, student loan borrowing and repayment, postbaccalaureate enrollment, employment history, earnings, job characteristics, and teaching status.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: January 2021
Web Release: January 13, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021241
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Keywords:
Bachelor's degrees
Cost of higher education
Debt burden
Employment
Graduate education
Graduate students
Higher education
Labor force experiences
Labor market outcomes
Longitudinal studies
Postsecondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
