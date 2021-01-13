|Title:
|Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:08/18): First Look at the 2018 Employment and Educational Experiences of 2007–08 College Graduates
|This report describes outcomes of 2007–08 bachelor’s degree recipients in 2018, about 10 years after graduation. Outcomes include financial well-being, student loan borrowing and repayment, postbaccalaureate enrollment, employment history, earnings, job characteristics, and teaching status.
|January 2021
|January 13, 2021
|NCES 2021241
|NCES
|Melissa Cominole, Erin Thomsen, Mihaela Henderson, Erin Dunlop Velez, Jennifer Cooney (RTI International)
|First Look / ED TAB
Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B)
Bachelor's degrees
Cost of higher education
Debt burden
Employment
Graduate education
Graduate students
Higher education
Labor force experiences
Labor market outcomes
Longitudinal studies
Postsecondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Teachers
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.