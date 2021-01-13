Title: Baccalaureate and Beyond (B&B:08/18): First Look at the 2018 Employment and Educational Experiences of 2007–08 College Graduates

Description: This report describes outcomes of 2007–08 bachelor’s degree recipients in 2018, about 10 years after graduation. Outcomes include financial well-being, student loan borrowing and repayment, postbaccalaureate enrollment, employment history, earnings, job characteristics, and teaching status.

Cover Date: January 2021

Web Release: January 13, 2021

Publication # : NCES 2021241



Authors: Melissa Cominole, Erin Thomsen, Mihaela Henderson, Erin Dunlop Velez, Jennifer Cooney (RTI International)

Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB