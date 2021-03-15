Skip Navigation
Title:  2019-20 Common Core of Data (CCD) Universe Files
Description: These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2019-20 school year. Data are reported at state, district, and school levels and include staff counts by professional category, and student membership disaggregated by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. Also included are school-level counts of student eligible for free and reduced-price lunches. Along with the data files, four web tables summarizing select CCD data elements including the number and status of schools and local education agencies as well as several CCD indicators, by state are also available to users.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: March 2020
Web Release: March 15, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021150
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Common Core of Data (CCD)
Keywords:
Enrollment
Public schools
Staff
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Chen-Su Chen.
 
 
