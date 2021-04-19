Skip Navigation
Title:  Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems (SLDS) Survey Analysis: Descriptive Statistics
Description: This report presents aggregate summary statistics of Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems (SLDS) capacity based on state-level response to the 2018 SLDS survey collection, as well as a data file of individual-level state response.
Cover Date: April 2021
Web Release: April 19, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021126
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: Statewide Longitudinal Data Systems Grant Program (SLDS)
Longitudinal Studies
States
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Kristen King.
 
 
