These files are the product of the CCD data collection for the 2020-21 school year. Data are reported at school and local education agency (LEA) levels as of October 1, 2020. The first preliminary files were released on April 2, 2021, and only contained school and LEA directory files (version 0a). Those data files were reviewed to verify that the data were within expected ranges, but did not undergo the full data quality follow-up process. The revised SY 2020-21 CCD Preliminary Files include updated directory files (version 0b) as well as the preliminary membership files (version 0a). School Level Preliminary Directory (version 0b)

LEA Level Preliminary Directory (version 0b) Preliminary Membership (version 0a)

State Level

Preliminary Membership (version 0a)

The preliminary school- and LEA-level Directory data (version 0b) in this release reflects updates made on the version 0a during the data quality follow-up period. These 0b files replace the 0a files released in April 2021. The preliminary school and LEA directory files include basic identifying information for each public school and LEA, including the NCES identification numbers, location and mailing address and some limited attributes about the school or LEA, such as type, operational status, the lowest and highest grade offered, and whether a school is a charter school. However, the preliminary directory does not include information regarding the mode of instructional delivery (e.g., in person, virtual) being used at the school for the 2020-21 school year. The preliminary LEA membership file includes the total student count for each entity, while the preliminary state membership includes student counts by grade, race/ethnicity, and sex. While the preliminary membership files have been reviewed to verify that the counts are within expected ranges, the data in this release has not yet undergone the full data quality follow-up process and may contain errors that have not yet been resolved. They are meant to provide data users with a timely release of basic membership data at the LEA and state levels. Illinois was not able to submit membership data as of the submission deadline. Due to the preliminary nature of the data, users should analyze the data with caution.