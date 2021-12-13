Skip Navigation
Title:  Enrollment and Employees in Postsecondary Institutions, Fall 2020; and Financial Statistics and Academic Libraries, Fiscal Year 2020 (Provisional Data)
Description: This provisional set of web tables presents data findings from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) spring 2021 data collection. The spring 2021 collection includes four survey components: Enrollment for fall 2020; Finance for fiscal year 2020; data on employees in postsecondary education for Fall 2020; and data for Academic Libraries for fiscal year 2020.
Cover Date: December 2021
Web Release: December 13, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021100REV
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Enrollment
Finance
