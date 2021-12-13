|Title:
|Enrollment and Employees in Postsecondary Institutions, Fall 2020; and Financial Statistics and Academic Libraries, Fiscal Year 2020 (Provisional Data)
|Description:
|This provisional set of web tables presents data findings from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) spring 2021 data collection. The spring 2021 collection includes four survey components: Enrollment for fall 2020; Finance for fiscal year 2020; data on employees in postsecondary education for Fall 2020; and data for Academic Libraries for fiscal year 2020.
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|December 2021
|Web Release:
|December 13, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021100REV
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|Scott Ginder
|Type of Product:
|Tables
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
|Keywords:
|
Enrollment
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.