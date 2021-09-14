Description:

This preliminary set of web tables presents data findings from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) spring 2021 data collection. NCES does not regularly release preliminary data for the IPEDS data collection, however, due to the high level of interest in these data due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic the spring 2021 preliminary data are being released as an exception. The spring 2021 collection includes four survey components: Enrollment for fall 2020; Finance for fiscal year 2020; data on employees in postsecondary education for Fall 2020; and data for Academic Libraries for fiscal year 2020.