Title:  Enrollment and Employees in Postsecondary Institutions, Fall 2020; and Financial Statistics and Academic Libraries, Fiscal Year 2020 (Preliminary Data)
Description: This preliminary set of web tables presents data findings from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) spring 2021 data collection. NCES does not regularly release preliminary data for the IPEDS data collection, however, due to the high level of interest in these data due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic the spring 2021 preliminary data are being released as an exception. The spring 2021 collection includes four survey components: Enrollment for fall 2020; Finance for fiscal year 2020; data on employees in postsecondary education for Fall 2020; and data for Academic Libraries for fiscal year 2020.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: September 2021
Web Release: September 14, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021100
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)
Keywords:
Enrollment
Finance
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Aurora M. D'Amico.
 
 
