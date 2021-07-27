Skip Navigation
Title:  Principals’ Perceptions of Influence Over Decisions at Their Schools in 2017–18
Description: This Data Point examines the relationship between public and private school principals’ perceived influence over various decisions made at their schools before the coronavirus pandemic. This information was reported by U.S private and public school principals on the principal survey of the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: July 2021
Web Release: July 27, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021091
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Principals
Private Schools
Public Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
