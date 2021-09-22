Skip Navigation
Title:  Characteristics of Private Schools in the United States: Results From the 2019-20 Private School Universe Survey
Description: This First Look report provides selected findings from the 2019–20 Private School Universe Survey (PSS) regarding private schools that were in operation during the 2019-20 school year. The data include information on school size, school level, religious orientation, association membership, geographic region, community type, and program emphasis. The PSS collects nonfiscal data biennially from the universe of private schools in the United States with grades kindergarten through twelve.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: September 2021
Web Release: September 22, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021061
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: First Look / ED TAB
Survey/Program Areas: Private School Survey (PSS)
Keywords:
Enrollment
High School
Libraries
school
Private Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Stephen P. Broughman.
 
 
