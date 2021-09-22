|Title:
|Characteristics of Private Schools in the United States: Results From the 2019-20 Private School Universe Survey
|This First Look report provides selected findings from the 2019–20 Private School Universe Survey (PSS) regarding private schools that were in operation during the 2019-20 school year. The data include information on school size, school level, religious orientation, association membership, geographic region, community type, and program emphasis. The PSS collects nonfiscal data biennially from the universe of private schools in the United States with grades kindergarten through twelve.
|September 2021
|September 22, 2021
|NCES 2021061
|NCES
|Stephen Broughman, Brian Kincel, Jennifer Willinger, and Jennifer Peterson
|First Look / ED TAB
Private School Survey (PSS)
Enrollment
• schoolPrivate Schools
