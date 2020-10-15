Skip Navigation
Title:  Education, Employment, and Earnings: Expectations of 2009 Ninth-Graders in 2016
Description: This Statistics in Brief examines the educational, employment, and salary expectations of the 2009 ninth-grade cohort. It also explores their ranking of aspects of a job, such as teamwork or job security, compared to salary. This report draws on data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS: 09) Second Follow-Up, conducted in 2016.
Cover Date: October 2020
Web Release: October 15, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2021056
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Statistics in Brief
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Keywords:
Employment
High-School Graduates
Longitudinal studies
Secondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Student outcomes
Questions: For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Elise Christopher.
 
 
