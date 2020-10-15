|Title:
|Education, Employment, and Earnings: Expectations of 2009 Ninth-Graders in 2016
|Description:
|This Statistics in Brief examines the educational, employment, and salary expectations of the 2009 ninth-grade cohort. It also explores their ranking of aspects of a job, such as teamwork or job security, compared to salary. This report draws on data from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS: 09) Second Follow-Up, conducted in 2016.
|Online Availability:
|
|Cover Date:
|October 2020
|Web Release:
|October 15, 2020
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021056
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Kelly, Emily; Holian, Laura
|Type of Product:
|Statistics in Brief
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
|Keywords:
|
Employment
High-School Graduates
Longitudinal studies
Secondary education
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Student outcomes
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Statistics in Brief, please contact:
Elise Christopher.