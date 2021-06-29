Skip Navigation
Title:  Teacher Requirements to Help Students Outside Regular School Hours in 2017–18
Description: This Data Point examines whether teachers were required to help students with their academic or social and emotional needs outside regular school hours in public and private schools in the United States in school year 2017-18, by selected school classification.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: June 2021
Web Release: June 29, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021054
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Principals
Private Schools
Public Schools
Teachers
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
