Title:  Teacher Training to Meet Diverse Student Needs Before Entering the Classroom: Teacher Preparation in 2017-18
Description: This Data Point looks at preservice coursework taken by public and private school teachers to meet the needs of diverse student populations before the coronavirus pandemic. Preservice coursework, part of teacher preparation, is completed by U.S. private and public school teachers before their first year teaching. This information was reported by public and private school teachers on the 2017–18 National Teacher and Principal Survey.
Cover Date: July 2021
Web Release: July 20, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021046
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Private Schools
Public Schools
Teachers
Julia Merlin.
 
 
