Title:  Parental Involvement in U.S. Public Schools in 2017-18
Description: This report examines parent and/or guardian involvement in various school-based engagement opportunities. This information was reported by U.S public primary, middle, and high school principals on the principal survey of the 2017—18 National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS) before the coronavirus pandemic.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: June 2021
Web Release: June 8, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021041
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Parental Involvement in Education
Principals
Public Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Julia Merlin.
 
 
