Title:  National Household Education Survey Programs of 2019 Public-Use Data Files
Description: Two surveys were fielded in 2019 as part of the National Household Education Surveys Program: the Early Childhood Program Participation survey (ECPP) and the Parent and Family Involvement in Education survey (PFI). Data files and documentation can be downloaded directly from the website. Data files are being released for each of the surveys and are being released with ASCII, SAS, SPSS, Stata, CSV, and R formats available.
Online Availability:
Cover Date: January 2021
Web Release: January 28, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021032
Center/Program: NCES
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Keywords:
Child care
Early childhood education
Home schooling
Parental involvement in education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Sarah Grady.
 
 
