|National Household Education Survey Programs of 2019 Public-Use Data Files
|Two surveys were fielded in 2019 as part of the National Household Education Surveys Program: the Early Childhood Program Participation survey (ECPP) and the Parent and Family Involvement in Education survey (PFI). Data files and documentation can be downloaded directly from the website. Data files are being released for each of the surveys and are being released with ASCII, SAS, SPSS, Stata, CSV, and R formats available.
|January 2021
|January 28, 2021
|NCES 2021032
|NCES
|Data File
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Sarah Grady.