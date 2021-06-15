Skip Navigation
Title:  2012–2016 Program for International Student Assessment Young Adult Follow-up Study (PISA YAFS): How reading and mathematics performance at age 15 relate to literacy and numeracy skills and education, workforce, and life outcomes at age 19
Description: This Research and Development report provides data on the literacy and numeracy performance of U.S. young adults at age 19, as well as examines the relationship between that performance and their earlier reading and mathematics proficiency in PISA 2012 at age 15. It also explores how other aspects of their lives at age 19—such as their engagement in postsecondary education, participation in the workforce, attitudes, and vocational interests—are related to their proficiency at age 15.
PDF File
Cover Date: June 2021
Web Release: June 15, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021029
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Research and Development Report
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Questions: For questions about the content of this Research and Development Report, please contact:
Samantha Burg.
 
 
