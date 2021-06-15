|Title:
|2012–2016 Program for International Student Assessment Young Adult Follow-up Study (PISA YAFS): How reading and mathematics performance at age 15 relate to literacy and numeracy skills and education, workforce, and life outcomes at age 19
|This Research and Development report provides data on the literacy and numeracy performance of U.S. young adults at age 19, as well as examines the relationship between that performance and their earlier reading and mathematics proficiency in PISA 2012 at age 15. It also explores how other aspects of their lives at age 19—such as their engagement in postsecondary education, participation in the workforce, attitudes, and vocational interests—are related to their proficiency at age 15.
|June 2021
|June 15, 2021
|NCES 2021029
|NCES
|IES
|All are with American Institutes for Research: Saida Mamedova Maria Stephens Yuqi Liao Josh Sennett Paul Sirma
|Research and Development Report
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
21st Century
• skillsAchievement
Achievement (Student)
• readingAdult Literacy
Assessment
Bachelor's Degrees
College Preparation
Data Analysis
Data Collection
Data Interpretation
Disadvantaged Students (Educationally)
Educational Attainment
Educational Equity
Educational Research
Employment
Graduate Education
High School
High School Graduates
High-School Graduates
Higher Education
Literacy
Longitudinal Studies
Mathematics
Postsecondary Education
• outcomesPoverty Status
Progress in Education
Public Schools
Race/Ethnicity
Reading
Research Methodology
Secondary Education
Special Populations
STEM (Science, Engineering, Technology, Mathematics)
Student Assessment
Student Outcomes
Students
• at-riskTraining
Vocational Education
Youth Indicators
Youth Survey
For questions about the content of this Research and Development Report, please contact:
Samantha Burg.