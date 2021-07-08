Skip Navigation
Title:  Program for the International Student Assessment Young Adult Follow-up Study (PISA YAFS) 2016 Public Use File (PUF)
Description:

The PISA YAFS 2016 Public Use File (PUF) consists of data from the PISA YAFS 2016 sample. It contains data for individuals including responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment. Statistical confidentiality treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns.

For more details on the data, please refer to chapter 8 of the PISA YAFS 2016 Technical Report and User Guide (NCES 2021-020).
Online Availability:
Cover Date: July 2021
Web Release: July 8, 2021
Publication #: NCES 2021022
Center/Program: NCES
Associated Centers: IES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data File
Survey/Program Areas: Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
Keywords:
Achievement
Assessment
Data Use
Databases
Employment
Large Scale Assessment
Literacy
Participation Rates
Performance
Research Design
Response Rates
Secondary Education
Student Assessment
Student Outcomes
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Samantha Burg.
 
 
