|Title:
|Program for the International Student Assessment Young Adult Follow-up Study (PISA YAFS) 2016 Public Use File (PUF)
|Description:
|
The PISA YAFS 2016 Public Use File (PUF) consists of data from the PISA YAFS 2016 sample. It contains data for individuals including responses to the background questionnaire and the cognitive assessment. Statistical confidentiality treatments were applied due to confidentiality concerns.
For more details on the data, please refer to chapter 8 of the PISA YAFS 2016 Technical Report and User Guide (NCES 2021-020).
|Online Availability:
|Cover Date:
|July 2021
|Web Release:
|July 8, 2021
|Publication #:
|NCES 2021022
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Associated Centers:
|IES
|Authors:
|From Westat: David Kastberg, Carlos Arieira, Randy Herbison
|Type of Product:
|Data File
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC)
Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Data File, please contact:
Samantha Burg.